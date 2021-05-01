Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,120 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 71.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $83.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.26. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

