Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,024 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,407,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $404,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $60.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average of $54.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

