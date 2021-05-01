Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,641 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI opened at $62.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 73.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $64.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.73.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

