Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 488 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of BND opened at $85.26 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

