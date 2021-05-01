Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, Zacks reports. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%.

NYSE:CSLT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.90. 3,152,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47. Castlight Health has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.36.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSLT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 17,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $29,444.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 314,029 shares in the company, valued at $540,129.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 59,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $112,672.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,137.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 104,808 shares of company stock valued at $195,177 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

