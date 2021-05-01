CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.590-1.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.CBIZ also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.590-1.630 EPS.

CBZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.59. 352,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,298. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. CBIZ has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $34.45.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In related news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $140,658.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,559.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 21,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $622,865.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 305,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,963,666.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,955 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

