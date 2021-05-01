CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Downgraded to Buy at AlphaValue

AlphaValue downgraded shares of CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OTGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded CD Projekt from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CD Projekt presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get CD Projekt alerts:

OTGLY traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.54. 19,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,632. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.93. CD Projekt has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $32.45.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.