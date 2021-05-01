Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $4.03 Per Share, Scotiabank Forecasts

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Celanese in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.68. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Celanese’s FY2021 earnings at $13.10 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.25.

Shares of CE opened at $156.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Celanese has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $160.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

