Celo Price Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last seven days, Celo has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $5.48 or 0.00009496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a total market capitalization of $1.24 billion and $29.69 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00063899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.37 or 0.00284846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $657.29 or 0.01139042 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00026384 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.53 or 0.00718354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,698.19 or 0.99986764 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Celo

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,479,897 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

