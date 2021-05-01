Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Position Trimmed by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CET. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 1.3% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 2.0% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 4.0% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 68,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Simms C. Browning purchased 952 shares of Central Securities stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.20 per share, with a total value of $35,414.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CET opened at $38.91 on Friday. Central Securities Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

