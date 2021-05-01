CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $149,000 Stock Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPB opened at $88.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $92.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

