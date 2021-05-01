CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,674 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 31.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,672 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $37,222.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,385. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,419 shares of company stock worth $1,709,596 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.41.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $98.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.82 and a 52 week high of $102.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.15.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

