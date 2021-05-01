CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Bought by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its position in CGI by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,998 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,466,000 after purchasing an additional 439,388 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,642,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,048,000 after purchasing an additional 241,151 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,954,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,039,000 after purchasing an additional 17,046 shares during the period. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Edward Jones raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

CGI stock opened at $88.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $89.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

