CGI (NYSE:GIB) PT Raised to $120.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.65% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS.
GIB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.10.
Shares of GIB opened at $88.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CGI has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $89.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CGI by 329.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CGI in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.
About CGI
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.