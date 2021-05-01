CGI (NYSE:GIB) PT Raised to $120.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.65% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

GIB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.10.

Shares of GIB opened at $88.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CGI has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $89.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. CGI’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CGI will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CGI by 329.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CGI in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

