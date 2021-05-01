CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$120.00 to C$125.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. CGI traded as high as C$109.81 and last traded at C$109.39, with a volume of 67471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$107.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GIB.A. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CGI from C$115.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$115.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$104.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$98.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of C$26.96 billion and a PE ratio of 24.40.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

