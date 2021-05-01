Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,522 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Celanese worth $11,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,313,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $207,356,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 105,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.25.

NYSE:CE opened at $156.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.36. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $160.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

