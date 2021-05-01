Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $8,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,845,000 after buying an additional 48,375 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,288,000 after purchasing an additional 31,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $20,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $237.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.38 and a 200-day moving average of $190.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $115.60 and a twelve month high of $242.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.83.

In related news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 6,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.42, for a total transaction of $1,648,197.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,795.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,692,336. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

