Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,909 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $9,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,917,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,459,345,000 after purchasing an additional 133,509 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,488,000 after buying an additional 239,926 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 568,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,757,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,342,000 after buying an additional 99,424 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 424,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,983,000 after buying an additional 65,697 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on POOL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.25.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock opened at $422.52 on Friday. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $207.00 and a fifty-two week high of $426.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $364.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

