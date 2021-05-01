Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chimerix presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.96.

NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.88. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $11.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6.88.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. The business had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Chimerix will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 28,801 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 20,806 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chimerix during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

