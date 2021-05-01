China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of CCOZY stock remained flat at $$11.04 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. China Coal Energy has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $11.04.

China Coal Energy Company Profile

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily mines for, processes, produces, and sells coal in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical, Mining Machinery, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers thermal and coking coal. It also produces and sells polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products, as well as coke; researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells coal mining machinery and equipment; and provides after-sales services.

