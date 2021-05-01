China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of CCOZY stock remained flat at $$11.04 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. China Coal Energy has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $11.04.
China Coal Energy Company Profile
See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?
Receive News & Ratings for China Coal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Coal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.