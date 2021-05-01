China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) Short Interest Up 95.5% in April

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 95.5% from the March 31st total of 15,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 396,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

China XD Plastics stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $75.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.07. China XD Plastics has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35.

About China XD Plastics

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China, and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

