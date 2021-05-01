Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIIX remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 61,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,387. Chineseinvestors.com has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

About Chineseinvestors.com

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc provides Web-based real-time financial information in Chinese language for the Chinese population in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan, and China. It offers various subscription services, including real-time market commentary and analysis in the Chinese language to various Chinese speaking investors and traders in the United States and Canada.

