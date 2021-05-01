Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIIX remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 61,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,387. Chineseinvestors.com has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

About Chineseinvestors.com

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc provides Web-based real-time financial information in Chinese language for the Chinese population in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan, and China. It offers various subscription services, including real-time market commentary and analysis in the Chinese language to various Chinese speaking investors and traders in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Chineseinvestors.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chineseinvestors.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit