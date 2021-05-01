ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Down to $36.24

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.24, but opened at $34.53. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $34.43, with a volume of 300 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.76.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

