ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Down to $36.24

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.24, but opened at $34.53. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $34.43, with a volume of 300 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.76.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

