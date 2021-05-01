ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Short Interest Up 45.5% in April

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,700 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the March 31st total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 394,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after buying an additional 49,658 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 226.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COFS opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.12.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

