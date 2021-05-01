ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

Get ChromaDex alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

CDXC opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. ChromaDex has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.25 million, a PE ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 1.49.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 100.14% and a negative net margin of 39.86%. Equities analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $263,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,529.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the first quarter valued at about $412,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in ChromaDex by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChromaDex (CDXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.