Chronologic Price Hits $0.32 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Chronologic coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chronologic has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chronologic has a market cap of $380,600.20 and $439.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00070655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00019656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $492.93 or 0.00859559 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00066497 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00095884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00048521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,387,366 coins and its circulating supply is 1,179,486 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

