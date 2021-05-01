Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) CFO Jon W. Howie Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) CFO Jon W. Howie sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $562,500.00.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $48.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.59. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $49.12. The company has a market capitalization of $974.56 million, a P/E ratio of -111.04 and a beta of 2.05.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. Chuy’s’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHUY shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Chuy’s from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Chuy’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,327,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,134,000 after purchasing an additional 77,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,093,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,934,000 after acquiring an additional 103,528 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,363,000 after acquiring an additional 112,907 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 474,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 446,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

