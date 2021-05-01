CIBC Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$15.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LUN. TD Securities raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday. Haywood Securities raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.44.

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$14.85 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$5.68 and a 12-month high of C$16.07. The company has a market cap of C$10.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.78.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$690.15 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.9100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley bought 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$544,612.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 164,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,345,272.20.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

