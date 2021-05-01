Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0171 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Shares of CIOXY opened at $0.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. Cielo has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $2.24.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $560.36 million during the quarter. Cielo had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

