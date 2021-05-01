Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stake Lifted by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 169.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter worth approximately $441,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 2.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter worth approximately $671,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 14.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 43.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $345.14 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $197.13 and a 52 week high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.21.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.78.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.