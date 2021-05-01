Citigroup Upgrades ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised ViacomCBS from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered ViacomCBS from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.92.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of VIAC opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.