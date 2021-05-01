Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.67

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.67 and traded as low as $19.10. Citizens shares last traded at $19.10, with a volume of 10,775 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average is $20.67. The stock has a market cap of $106.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $11.47 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Citizens by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Citizens by 232.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Citizens by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 26,712 shares during the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.