Citrix Systems, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the cloud computing company on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Citrix Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 25.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Citrix Systems to earn $4.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $123.85 on Friday. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.43.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,659 shares in the company, valued at $40,662,836.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,914. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

