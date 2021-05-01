Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Price Target Cut to $143.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the cloud computing company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.50.

Shares of CTXS stock traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.85. 2,446,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,554. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $111.26 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.84%.

In related news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 4,639 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $642,733.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,114,126.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $89,825.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,741.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $5,159,914. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,326,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753,646 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,085,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $323,664,000 after acquiring an additional 622,623 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,718,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

