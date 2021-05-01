Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.60-5.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.38-3.42, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.37 billion.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.600-5.800 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $4.17 on Friday, reaching $123.85. 2,446,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,554. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.84%.

CTXS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.50.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 3,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $424,968.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,904.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,662,836.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock worth $5,159,914 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.