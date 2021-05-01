Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,446,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $173.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $89,825.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,471,741.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 3,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $424,968.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,904.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,914. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.50.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

