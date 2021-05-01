Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,446,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $173.56.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.84%.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.50.
About Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.
