Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $138.51, but opened at $124.62. Citrix Systems shares last traded at $127.27, with a volume of 56,264 shares traded.

The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $89,825.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,741.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $5,159,914. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,326,811,000 after buying an additional 6,753,646 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $323,664,000 after buying an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after buying an additional 1,657,918 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,394,191 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $181,384,000 after acquiring an additional 41,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,085,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.43.

Citrix Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

