Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.600-5.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.38 billion-$3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.39 billion.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.600-5.800 EPS.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,446,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 35.84%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTXS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.50.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 3,184 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $424,968.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,904.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $5,159,914 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

