Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) announced its earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. Civeo updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSE:CVEO traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 26,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,360. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $236.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 4.02. Civeo has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $20.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Get Civeo alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Civeo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other Civeo news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $84,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Peter Mccann sold 5,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $92,651.58. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,308 shares of company stock worth $4,843,879. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.