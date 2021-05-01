Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) PT Raised to $33.00 at B. Riley

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Clarivate’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Clarivate from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

NYSE:CLVT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.93. 1,405,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,274. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.77. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $33.55.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.19 million. Clarivate’s quarterly revenue was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

