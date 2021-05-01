Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 81.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 405 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.7% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,564,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,481,005,000 after purchasing an additional 115,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,072.33.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,467.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,256.38 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,226.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,199.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

