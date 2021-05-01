ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 389,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMO. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,785,000 after buying an additional 17,073 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,965,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,390,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 136,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $537,000.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

