ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Short Interest Up 57.1% in April

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the March 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRGE opened at $53.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average of $50.12. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $54.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 554,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,985,000 after purchasing an additional 61,123 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 69,287 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the period.

