Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Upgraded to Outperform at Northland Securities

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was upgraded by Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Clearfield alerts:

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $34.35 on Thursday. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $40.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $471.04 million, a P/E ratio of 64.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Clearfield had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Clearfield will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 24,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $869,052.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,331,913.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Goepel sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $37,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,237. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Clearfield by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 12,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clearfield by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $877,000. 33.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.