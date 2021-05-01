Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the March 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLQ traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.93. 57,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,279. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $16.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1341 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 33,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

