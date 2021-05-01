Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Rating Lowered by Noble Financial

Noble Financial lowered shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Coeur Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Coeur Mining from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coeur Mining has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.63.

Coeur Mining stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,844,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,034. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.98. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 162,639 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 13.6% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,144,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,826,000 after purchasing an additional 256,636 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Coeur Mining by 7.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,765,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,388,000 after buying an additional 1,564,783 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at about $1,089,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

