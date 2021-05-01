Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,085 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $80.40 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $47.39 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.