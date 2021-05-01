Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

COHU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

COHU opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.05 and a beta of 1.79. Cohu has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cohu news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 387,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,578,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

