CoinEx Token (CET) Price Hits $0.0671 on Top Exchanges

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 1st. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0671 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $47.58 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00069818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00069248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.62 or 0.00874572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00095866 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00049061 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,904.06 or 0.08533120 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CET is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

