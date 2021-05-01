Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.53. Colfax also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.050-2.150 EPS.

Colfax stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.19. 3,334,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,251. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -903.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.45.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Colfax will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFX shares. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.58.

In related news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $85,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,517.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $850,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,484. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.